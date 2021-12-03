Offers worth Rs.45,000 applicable on Honda City: Amaze, Jazz, & WR-V follow similar suit

In the market with plans to get home a Honda car this December? Here are the complete details about model-wise discounts available on Honda cars this month.

If you are planning to bid goodbye to the year 2021 by getting home a Honda car, it could be the perfect time to do so. The Japanese company is offering huge discounts on its model line-up, making the deals sweeter than ever. The discounts comprise exchange bonuses, cash benefits, free of cost accessories, corporate discounts and more. Below are the details of model-wise discounts that are offered on various Honda products.

5th-gen Honda City

The fifth-gen Honda City is one of the best-selling C-segment sedans in the Indian market. Currently, the company is offering a benefit of Rs. 45,108 on the purchase of the 5th-gen City. The discounts include a cash benefit of Rs. 7,500, which can be swapped with accessories worth Rs. 8,108. Moreover, if the buyer exchanges a Honda car, an additional exchange benefit of Rs. 15,000 is being offered. However, if you plan to exchange a non-Honda car, the exchange bonus is reduced to Rs. 9,000 only. A corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is further applicable on the purchase.

4th-gen Honda City

The 4th-gen Honda City can be bought with total discounts of Rs. 22,000, which comprise a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, a corporate benefit of Rs. 8,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000.

Honda Amaze

The company’s best-selling model – Honda Amaze, is also available with some offers, which total up to Rs. 15,000. The Amaze is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. Moreover, if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, an additional discount of Rs. 6,000 will be offered.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is the company’s effort in the compact-SUV space, and the model has recently been updated with subtle cosmetic enhancements. Now, it is available with a total discount of Rs. 28,000. It includes a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, and an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 10,000. Moreover, exchanging a Honda car will further include a bonus of Rs. 9,000.

Honda Jazz

The last model on this list is the Honda Jazz. The premium hatchback is currently being offered with discounts going up to Rs. 35,147. Buyers can either avail a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000 or accessories worth Rs. 12,147. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 is applicable, while it goes up to Rs. 9,000 if buyers exchange a Honda-make car. Moreover, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000 can be availed on the purchase of the Honda Jazz this month.

