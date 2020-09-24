Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

The flurry of SUVs is both in the budget end as well as premium sector and except for one, all other vehicles here are being launched in the Indian market for the first time.

SUVs have gained a prime spot of place in a buyer’s wishlist. The high seating position, ground clearance as well as road presence is what helps many make their minds. Needless to say, SUVs these days have as many creature comforts like any other sedan or limousine. Things aren’t any different in the Indian market. So much so that manufacturers have also started bringing in new SUVs where hatchbacks used to exist. Yes, we are referring to the Kwids and S-Pressos. The month of October 2020 looks to be a whammy of sorts for these kind of customers as a lot of manufacturers have confirmed their SUV launches. So, if you’ve been holding on to those money pockets, then its time now to loosen them up. Here are the SUV launches headed your way this October 2020.

Mahindra Thar

The all-new Mahindra Thar will be launched on October 2. Apart from being built on a new chassis, the SUV is also slightly bigger than before. It has more goodies like cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, proper back seats, convertible options and more. What’s more, this version of the Mahindra Thar also comes with petrol and diesel engines along with manual as well as automatic options. It is expected that the Mahindra Thar prices will start from Rs 10 lakh, going all the way to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Land Rover Defender

The iconic nameplate will be coming to India officially for the first time. Unveiled first to the world in its new avatar earlier this year, the Land Rover Defender 2021 will be launched in India on October 15. It is expected that the Land Rover Defender will the lone off-road-oriented SUV in its segment, with others leaning more towards the road. There will be the initial petrol engine on offer for the Indian market with the diesel expected to join the ranks later. Prices for the Defender are already out and they start from Rs 70 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Gloster

The Gloster was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. The MG Gloster is to take on the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. However, its features are in a different league altogether. While its off-roading prowess isn’t as legendary as the others mentioned here, MG wants us to believe that it is built for the long haul. It will be India’s first premium level one autonomous SUV. There will be a lone diesel engine at launch. It will have a dedicated rear differential, BorgWarner shift case, and an electronic shift-on-the-fly mechanism. Expect the MG Gloster to be priced closer to Rs 35 lakh when it goes on sale in the first week of October.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The all-electric car in this mix happens to be the Mercedes-Benz EQC. It will be a CBU and might sell in limited numbers. However, the fact that the cost of running one is half of ICEs and given that it offers same performance makes perfect sense. Its a Merc and the luxury bits aren’t lost on customers as well. It doesn’t have the off-road prowess of the others here but nonetheless power is sent to all four wheels. Expect the Mercedes-Benz EQC to be priced above Rs 1 crore.

