Odisha-based HLW Cab starts services in Delhi-NCR: No surge pricing and other benefits listed!

HLW has so far registered as many as 1,500 cabs in Delhi-NCR till now and has plans to ramp up this number to 7,000 by the end of this month.

Odisha-based HLW Cab has announced the launch of its cab rental services in Delhi-NCR today. HLW Cab was launched in 2019 and is currently operational in 16 cities in Odisha with over 2,401 drivers on board. The company’s fleet comprises cars like Tata Indica, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Etios, Innova, Tata Indigo and many more. In order to ensure the safety and security of the passengers, HLW Cab employs verified drivers and each cab is powered with GPS technology to ensure live ride tracking, along with an emergency alert button and a driver body camera as well. HLW says that the biggest benefit of hiring their services is that customers can avail of the cab services for as long as they want and travel to as many destinations within Delhi-NCR with a single booking. Moreover, there is no surge pricing as well during rush and peak hours.

In addition, HLW also facilitates cashless rides for the better convenience of the passengers. That said, you can pay via credit or debit card or recharge your HLWCAB money wallet. HLW Cab also comes with an in-cab entertainment platform, thanks to which the passengers can watch videos and play music. HLW Cab also offers a free in-cab Wi-fi facility to its passengers. In order to book an HLWCab ride, customers need to download the app from Google Play or App Store. Moreover, for senior citizens, there is also a toll-free number through which they can book a cab.

Moreover, HLW claims that its cabs are almost 20 percent cheaper compared to the competition. The company plans to bring bike taxi services soon along with pink taxis with female riders and these will be specifically for female passengers only. HLW has so far registered as many as 1,500 cabs in Delhi-NCR till now and has plans to ramp up this number to 7,000 by the end of this month. Currently, the company is offering pick and drop, rental and also, outstation services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.