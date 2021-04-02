Odd-looking 2022 Nissan Z’s specs, price leaked! To drop 400Z moniker

The 2022 Nissan Z's underpinnings will be carried over from the last model which means the chassis, hardpoints and cutlines will be the same, however, the bodywork is all new.

The new 2022 Nissan Z is by far one of the most hotly anticipated sports cars of the year. There have been several reports on the Internet that revealed the near-reality prototype, patent drawings and leaked photos of the production 400Z as well. At least 400Z is what it was expected to be called. Now though, since the Internet has worked its magic and we know details like pricing, specs, features and options.

A plethora of unofficial information was released on enthusiast forum 400ZClub, according to which the 2022 model will not be called the 400Z. The new name is ‘Nissan Z’. Although, there will be a 400 hp version of the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 VR30DDTT – which was pretty much the reason why a lot of us anticipated the upgrade from the current 370Z to be called 400-something.

The 2022 Z’s underpinnings will be carried over from the last model which means the chassis, hardpoints and cutlines will be the same, however, the bodywork is all new. The new design includes an odd-looking front end with a radically different grille and headlamps, but the tail section looks rather brilliant.

While the base model Z will come with Akebono brakes as standard, the ‘Type S’ will get Brembos but both of them will do away with floating calliper setup in favour of fixed ones. Type S will also get thicker sway bars, an improved cooling package and more.

The ‘Type T’ package focuses more on the interior features – more on the lines of the previous model’s Touring package and trims. The T package gets heated and cooled seats, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and more comfort features. All of the trim will get the digital dashboard seen on the prototype with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Colour options will include those from the 370Z along with a new yellow and orange colour.

The price of the sporty Nissan are slated to start at $34,995 (approximately Rs 25.64 lakh) for the base model which would undercut the Honda Civic Type R and the primary rival, rear-wheel-drive Toyota Supra 3.0.

