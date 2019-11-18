No extension to Odd-Even scheme in Delhi: No need for it as sky is clear now, says Kejriwal

Prayers have been answered, Delhi/NCR is seeing a blue sky today and breathing cleaner air that is currently only 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category with an AQI of 141. Compare this to a few days back when it shot up to 600 and higher entering the realm of 'Emergency', and you'll agree it is a good day today. As an initiative to combat rising air pollution, the Delhi Government introduced Odd-Even vehicle rationing system from 4-15 November this year again. While there had been arguments that the scheme doesn't really have a positive effect on air quality, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had suggested that it should be extended to help the air get better. Now though, the decision is out and the rule will not be extended.

The scheme concluded on November 15 with Kejriwal saying it could be extended if required. He had said that a final decision on extension will be taken on Monday. "The sky is clear now, there is no need of it (scheme)", he said in a press conference.

Over 5,000 violators of the rule were fined with Rs 4,000 each during the scheme. The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day.

At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

In his previous statement, Kejriwal blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for repeated episodes of smog in Delhi and said it has hit Delhi's image worldwide. “The incidents of stubble burning have shot up again. These states are not even following the Supreme Court's directions. Delhi people are suffering because of it," he said.

Kejriwal reiterated that paddy straw can be used to produce compressed natural gas (CNG) and coal which will also increase the income of farmers.

"I have met many experts. I am myself an engineer. Stubble can be converted into CNG. The foundation stone of an industry that can convert paddy straw into CNG has been laid. I have talked to Indraprastha Gas Limited and they are ready to procure all CNG produced from stubble," he said.

Many factories, which can convert stubble into coal, have come up in Punjab. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is ready to purchase all the coal produced through this method, he said, adding these measures will also help generate employment and increase the income of farmers.