Odd-Even rule violation could see a fine of Rs 20,000 under new Motor Vehicles Act

Delhi will be practising the odd-even rule for the third time this November. Chief Minister, Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced that in order to control air pollution in the city, the state will take certain measures following the festival of Diwali. One of the measures of the seven-point action plan the minister stated in the enforcement of the Odd-Even rule from November 4-15. However, under the new amended Motor Vehicles Act, the fine for violators of the rule, which was Rs 2,000 during the first two instances would see a steep increase of up to Rs 20,000.

Although a final decision is currently pending, it is likely the amount would be reduced. As a part of the amended MVA, the states have the right to set their own amount of fines for compoundable offences. Which also included the Odd-Even Rule in Delhi. Kejriwal has already announced that the state government is evaluating the impact of the new Act being enforced in the national capital. Should the government find the hefty fines are an inconvenience to traffic violators, the state will reduce the fines under the powers bestowed to the state government by the Centre’s recommended MVA.

Speaking to PTI, a government official stated that a final decision on the size of penalty has not been made since the notification of compoundable offences under the amended MV Act is yet to be notified by the Delhi government. The government is authorised to reduce the amount of fine which it may or may not do.

Under Section 115 of the MV Act, violation of the odd-even rule is a traffic offence for which the fine amount has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000 after amendment which came into effect from September 1 this year. Section 115 of the MV Act gives the state government the power to restrict the use of vehicles and that is how the Delhi government rolls out the odd-even scheme. Now, the revised penalty for a violation under this section is mentioned in Clause 194 of the Act. Earlier, the Act stated that the penalty was a minimum of Rs 2,000, which has now been increased to Rs 20,000.