Big News! Odd-Even rule rolled back for these two days for Guru Nanak Jayanti

To the delight of Delhiites, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has just announced that Odd-Even rule will not be applicable on 11th and 12th of November considering the upcoming holiday on Guru Nanak Dev anniversary. Kejriwal noted that the decision has been taken to ensure hassle-free commute for people on the holiday on 12th November. This year's Odd-Even rule has been applicable since 4th November and is scheduled to last till the 15th of November. This is the third time the vehicle rationing scheme has been applied in the national capital with the objective of combating air pollution.

The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nank Dev, Kejriwal said at a press conference. Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.

The period chosen for the rule's application is usually in the winter months after Diwali when pollution levels tend to soar in Delhi/NCR region due to crop burning in the neighbouring states.

Earlier in September, right after Delhi CM announced the dates for Odd-Even rule in the region, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari had said that there is no need for it any longer. Gadkari had said that the Ministry of Road and Transport is working on ways to curb pollution including the new ring road in Delhi which "is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent".

Odd-even rule: A study conducted by IIT Kanpur to better understand air pollution contributors

There have been several discussions and arguments on whether the vehicle rationing system actually help in air pollution reduction, but a mutual opinion on the matter is that it does help decongest our roads.

The rule is beneficial in terms of promoting carpooling and utilisation of public transport. Cab aggregators also announced at the beginning of Odd-Even that no surge pricing would be put into effect during its tenure to ensure cab drivers do not overcharge from customers.