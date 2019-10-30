Odd-Even 2019: Four ways to sail through this rule in Delhi-NCR this November

Claiming that in order to curb pollution, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Delhi will again practice the Odd-Even Rule between November 4-15. According to the rule, private vehicles which have registration numbers that end in odd numbers will only be allowed on odd-numbered days, and vehicles with numbers ending in even digits will be allowed to ply on even dates.

While this may be difficult for some daily commuters to perform their daily travel and hamper their plans, there are some alternative transport options that Delhiities can utilise during the two weeks the rule would be enforced.

Self-Drive Rentals

In the Delhi region, there are many self-drive car rental services like Zoomcar, Myles and Voler Cars that rent out vehicles of different shapes and sizes. So you can plan to alternate your driving between your personal car and the rental based upon the dates they are allowed according to the number plates and the date. While it seems to be an expensive affair for the short duration, renting a second car with the hope that the registration number on the rental does not end in the same sequence as your current vehicle may be a long shot, but it is worth a try.

Carpooling

Carpooling is a service many service providers and even the Indian government is looking to back. App-based services like Quick Ride and BlaBla car in addition to others are designed to specifically connect you with registered users who would be driving in the same direction as you with whom you can carpool. You can pay them to drop you off to work or your desired destination. While you could pool with someone on a day when you can’t use your personal vehicle, the following day you could return them the favour in the same fashion.

Bus Shuttle Services

In Delhi, there are bus services where you can pre-book your seat in an air-conditioned bus that will help you commute to and from work. These services have a few designated routes through which their busses ply. These routes are available on their official websites and aim to offer hassle-free commute every day in the form of shared mobility. While there are a few options in this form of transport, the most popular service is Shuttl.

Cabs

Guessing that this option would be the most popular one in demand, Uber and Ola will most likely come to the rescue of most commuters in Delhi. While you can book a personal cab to pick you up from any destination and drop you off to wherever you wish to be dropped off. However, both app-based services also offer the options to pool with other users and help bring down the cost, they offer the options to rent two-wheelers for single users to travel short distances and even Autos. Both uber and Ola also offer vehicles to hire for the day on an hourly basis which can be helpful for some users who require to travel from more than 1 place during the day.

While these four alternatives are now available and the services are at a reliable stage, commuting in Delhi might now be easier during the Odd-Even Rule as some of these services were not available the last time Odd-Even was enforced.

While some reports suggest that during the previous instances where the Odd-Even rule did not help curb the condition of the air. Whether this time around it will have any effect is debatable and also unlikely.