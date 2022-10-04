October car discounts: Up to Rs 40,000 off on Tata Harrier, Safari, Tigor and Tiago

Tata Motors is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on the Tata Harrier, Safari, Tigor, and Tiago in October 2022.

Tata Motors is offering discounts on some of its vehicles during the festive month of October 2022. Discounts up to Rs 40,000 are offered for the Tata Harrier, Safari, and other models in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, or straight-up cash discounts.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets a discount of Rs 40,000 across all variants in the form of an exchange bonus and customers are also eligible for a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Harrier is offered with a standard 168 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors’ flagship offering, the Safari, also gets a discount of Rs 40,000 in the form of an exchange bonus, however, there is no corporate discount on the SUV. The Tata Safari shares its underpinnings and its drive train with the Harrier, meaning it gets the same 168 bhp diesel engine, but gets an extra row of seats to accommodate more occupants.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor models, including the CNG variant, get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and exchange bonuses as well. The Tata Tigor petrol versions get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, thus giving them a total discount of Rs 20,000, while the CNG versions get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, totalling Rs 25,000 in benefits overall.

Tata Tiago

Similar to its sedan sibling, the Tata Tiago petrol versions get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, bringing the total to Rs 20,000. Customers can also avail of a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and it is applicable across all variants of the Tiago. The newly-launched Tata Tiago EV and the CNG versions get no offers.