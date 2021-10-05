October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

Honda Cars India Limited is offering high discounts on its model line-up. Here are all the details of the benefits offered on the various Honda models - City, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

October 5, 2021

 

The festive season is inching closer, and hence, carmakers are offering lucrative deals on their models to score bigger figures on the sales tally. So if you are in the market to buy a Honda car, it could be the perfect time to make a move. The Japanese brand is offering massive discounts on its models. The Honda City is available with discounts as much as Rs. 53,000, while the Amaze has a rebate of Rs. 18,000. Read on for a detailed breakup of offers applicable on all Honda cars.

Honda City 5th-gen – Rs. 53,000

The 5th-gen iteration of the Honda City is available with massive discounts of up to Rs. 53,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. Besides, if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, the exchange bonus increases to Rs. 19,000. A corporate benefit of Rs. 8,000 is also available on the 5th-gen Honda City. In addition, the owner can decide to make a fix between the cash discount and the FOC accessories worth Rs. 21,505.

Honda Amaze – Rs. 18,000

Honda has recently launched the facelifted Amaze in the country, and the company is offering a rebate of Rs. 18,000 on the Amaze. The discount comprises a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, exchange benefit of Rs. 9,000, and a corporate discount of 4,000.

Honda City 4th-gen – Rs. 22,000

Benefits of up to Rs. 22,000 are being offered on the 4th-gen Honda City by the carmaker. Buyers will be able to avail a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000, a car exchange bonus of 9,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Honda WR-V – Rs. 40,158

The cross-hatch too is available with great offers totalling up to Rs. 40,158. It included an upfront cash rebate of Rs. 10,000, which can be swapped with FOC accessories worth Rs. 12,158. In addition, an exchange bonus of roughly Rs. 19,000, corporate discounts of Rs. 4,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are applicable on the purchase of WR-V this month.

Honda Jazz – Rs. 45,996

Honda Jazz is one of the most sought-out offerings in its segment. Well, it is currently available with benefits of up to Rs. 45,996. It comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 15 000. It can be swapped for FOC accessories worth Rs. 17,996. Moreover, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 19,000 can be availed. Also, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are available on the Jazz.

