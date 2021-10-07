October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

Buying a Renault car could be a great move this month. The French brand has some great deals in its bag of up to Rs. 1 lakh and more, along with financing schemes with low interest rate and EMI holidays.

Renault India sells 4 models in the Indian market – Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster. Undoubtedly, the Kwid is the company’s best-seller in India, followed by the Kiger, Triber, and Duster, respectively. The carmaker is known for selling rugged, compact, practical, and affordable cars. And buying one of these can be a tasteful proposition this month, as the brand is offering heavy discounts on its model range.

Renault Kwid

To begin with, the Kwid is available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus of Rs. 10,000. The exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on 1.0L variants, while the 0.8L trims are available with an exchange benefit of Rs. 15,000 only. The brand is also offering a loyalty bonus of Rs. 65,000. An additional Rs. 10,000 off is applicable on models manufactured in 2020. Well, this isn’t all. The carmaker will offer a rebate of up to Rs. 10,000 under its r.e.li.v.e scrappage program.

Renault Kiger

The sub-4m compact-SUV is the company’s newest offering in our market. Nevertheless, it is offered with some exciting discounts as well. Sadly, only the existing Renault owners are entitled to the benefits on the Kiger, which include – Rs. 20,000 cash benefit, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, 5-yr Easy-care AMC Package, and 5-yr warranty with roadside assistance. A corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is also applicable on the purchase of the Kiger. Apart from these offers, Renault is offering a tasteful financing scheme for the Kiger with an EMI holiday and a low rate of interest – 4.99%.

Renault Triber

The 7-seater MPV – Renault Triber, can now be bought with discounts totalling up to Rs. 1.35 lakh on select trims. If a customer plans to settle down with an MY2020 vehicle, benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 are being offered, whereas it reduces down to Rs. 50,000 on purchasing an MY2021 vehicle. Added benefits include a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 75,000 and financing schemes with EMI holiday.

Renault Duster

For the Duster, Renault is providing a cash rebate of Rs. 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. Apart from these benefits, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh is available on the Duster. In addition, buyers will get an extra Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus if they scrap their car under the company’s r.e.li.v.e scrappage program.

