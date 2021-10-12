October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this month? Here's complete detail of the discounts available on Maruti Suzuki cars, namely Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and more.

Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching a slew of new products in the country. The list includes new-gen Celerio and CNG variants of the Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. These launches are lined up for the festive season itself. Moreover, the festive season also brings along lucrative deals on the models that are already on sale. To let you folks know of the best deals, we had a conversation with a Maruti Suzuki dealership, and here’s a detailed description of the discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars that are being offered this month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The most affordable car from the Maruti Suzuki’s line-up – Alto, is on sale with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. Plus, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 can be availed by the buyers. In summation, the discount comes up to Rs. 40,000. For the non-AC variant, it is restricted to Rs. 35,000 only.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is certainly the most fun-to-drive offering in its segment. Currently, it is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, along with an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 30,000. However, the cash benefit is not available on the purchase of a CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco is one of the best-selling vans in the country. It is loved for its capable powertrain and roomy interior. Well, the Eeco is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 for the petrol trims and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Talking of family hatchbacks, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR tops the chart. In case you had plans to buy one anytime soon, the company is now offering a cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 for the WagonR, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Sadly, no cash benefit is being offered if purchasing the CNG trim.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift has been an enthusiast’s delight ever since it went on sale in the country for the first time. Now sold in its third-gen avatar, the hatchback can be bought with a cash rebate of Rs. 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. This offer is valid for the month of October itself.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan from the country’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is a very interesting proposition for family car buyers. A cash benefit of Rs. 7,000 is available on the Dzire as of now. Also, buyers can get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the Japanese carmaker’s answer to the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and more. It is one of the most practical purchases in its segment. Well, a discount of up to Rs. 15,000 is available on the compact SUV, which comprises an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and cash benefit of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Sold via the company’s Nexa chain of outlets, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a micro-SUV targeted at the younger audience. It can now be bought with a cash rebate of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the Indian market. To ensure that it continues to clock high figures on the sales tally, it is being offered with an upfront cash rebate of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. However, the CVT trim buyers will not be able to avail the cash benefit.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The C-segment saloon from Maruti Suzuki – Ciaz, is a feature-loaded offering with a spacious interior. This month, it is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the brand is not offering any cash benefit on the Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

It won’t be wrong to say that the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is an underrated crossover. Well, if you thought of buying one, it can be a great time to do so. The carmaker is selling it with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

No discount

On select models, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discount whatsoever. The list includes – Celerio, Ertiga, and XL6.

Corporate discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering corporate discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on its model line-up, which varies as per the model bought.

