October 2021 car discounts: Nissan offering discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Kicks Turbo

Nissan Kicks and the complete Datsun range is being offered with heavy discounts currently. If you wanted to get one of them home, this could be the perfect chance to get hold of exciting deals.

Ever since Nissan has launched the Magnite in the Indian market, the carmaker has been enjoying great sales numbers on the monthly sales tally. The Japanese automaker’s line-up comprises of various offerings, namely Kicks, Go, Go+, and redi-GO. In fact, the Kicks is offered with two engine options – 1.5L NA and 1.3L turbo-petrol. If you were planning to buy one of these Nissan products, it can now be the right time, as the automaker is offering some great discounts on its model range.

Nissan Kicks

Beginning with the company’s flagship offering in the country – Kicks, there are lucrative deals being offered on the mid-size SUV. The buyers can avail a benefit of up to Rs. 50,000, which include dealer-level benefits and exchange bonus when buying the Kicks with the NA petrol motor. Moreover, the discount increases to Rs. 1 Lakh if the buyer opts for turbo-petrol trim.

Datsun GO & GO+

For the Datsun GO and GO+, discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 are available. The figure comprises of dealer level discounts and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The GO and GO+ are targeted at audiences looking for budget-friendly offerings in the segment. In fact, the latter also comes with three-row of seats

Datsun redi-GO

The smallest and most-affordable offering of the Nissan brand in India is the redi-GO. It has been recently facelifted and looks bold now when compared to the pre-facelift model. The updated model can now be had with benefits totalling to Rs. 40,000, including the exchange bonus and dealer-lever benefits.

Nissan Magnite

The newest product in Nissan’s portfolio and also the best-selling model of the Japanese carmaker is not available with any discount, whatsoever. Currently, it has a long waiting period, and prices start from Rs. 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom. It faces competition from the likes of Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and more.

