October 2021 car discounts: Nissan offering discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Kicks Turbo

Nissan Kicks and the complete Datsun range is being offered with heavy discounts currently. If you wanted to get one of them home, this could be the perfect chance to get hold of exciting deals.

By:Updated: Oct 15, 2021 3:31 PM

Ever since Nissan has launched the Magnite in the Indian market, the carmaker has been enjoying great sales numbers on the monthly sales tally. The Japanese automaker’s line-up comprises of various offerings, namely Kicks, Go, Go+, and redi-GO. In fact, the Kicks is offered with two engine options – 1.5L NA and 1.3L turbo-petrol. If you were planning to buy one of these Nissan products, it can now be the right time, as the automaker is offering some great discounts on its model range.

Nissan Kicks

Beginning with the company’s flagship offering in the country – Kicks, there are lucrative deals being offered on the mid-size SUV. The buyers can avail a benefit of up to Rs. 50,000, which include dealer-level benefits and exchange bonus when buying the Kicks with the NA petrol motor. Moreover, the discount increases to Rs. 1 Lakh if the buyer opts for turbo-petrol trim.

Datsun GO & GO+

For the Datsun GO and GO+, discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 are available. The figure comprises of dealer level discounts and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The GO and GO+ are targeted at audiences looking for budget-friendly offerings in the segment. In fact, the latter also comes with three-row of seats

Datsun redi-GO

The smallest and most-affordable offering of the Nissan brand in India is the redi-GO. It has been recently facelifted and looks bold now when compared to the pre-facelift model. The updated model can now be had with benefits totalling to Rs. 40,000, including the exchange bonus and dealer-lever benefits.

Nissan Magnite

The newest product in Nissan’s portfolio and also the best-selling model of the Japanese carmaker is not available with any discount, whatsoever. Currently, it has a long waiting period, and prices start from Rs. 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom. It faces competition from the likes of Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

October 2021 car discounts: Rebates on Hyundai car discounts detailed

October 2021 car discounts: Rebates on Hyundai car discounts detailed

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched with these new features at Rs 1.16 lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched with these new features at Rs 1.16 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched at starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched at starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh

Batt:RE LO:EV electric scooter review | All it needs is a tidy charging habit

Batt:RE LO:EV electric scooter review | All it needs is a tidy charging habit

Tata Punch is India’s Safest car with 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Punch is India’s Safest car with 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh: What’s new

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh: What’s new

Kawasaki to go all electric by 2035! To introduce 10 EVs in next four years

Kawasaki to go all electric by 2035! To introduce 10 EVs in next four years

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV to launch in India on 18th October: Price Expectations

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV to launch in India on 18th October: Price Expectations

Maruti disburses more than 1.16 lakh loans under Smart Finance scheme

Maruti disburses more than 1.16 lakh loans under Smart Finance scheme

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India: Launch soon?

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India: Launch soon?

Mahindra XUV700 clocks over 4,000 km in 24 hours: Breaks national 24 hours endurance record

Mahindra XUV700 clocks over 4,000 km in 24 hours: Breaks national 24 hours endurance record

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch