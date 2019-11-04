MG Hector continues to lead the compact SUV segment ahead of Harrier, XUV500

For the month of October 2019, MG Motors India sold 3,556 units of the Hector in the Indian market. With these figures, the Hector continues to lead the compact SUV segment in India for the fourth consecutive month. Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass, segment rivals for the Hector, sold 1,251 units, 1,378 units and 854 units respectively during October 2019. MG Hector was introduced in the Indian market during the month of July this year. It currently retails at a starting price of Rs 12.48 lakh with its top-end variant commanding a price of Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Within a month of its launch, the Hector recieved 28,000 bookings. With a monthly production capacity of just 2,500 units, MG Motors India decided to temporarily halt the bookings for this compact SUV in August. Bookings were re-opened during the last week of September in lieu of commencement of second shift at MG's plant in November. And within 8-9 days, the booking roster swelled by 8,000 new entries.

The MG Hector is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative gets a 1.5-litre, turbocharged engine which can produce 141 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel derivative comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine which is good for 170 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque.

As standard both the engines are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol derivative gets an additional 6-speed DCT automatic as well. Not only this but the petrol versions are also available with a 48 V mild-hybrid variant.

On the day of Dhanteras, MG Motors India delivered 700 units of the Hector in India. Out of these, 200 were delivered in Delhi-NCR alone.

One of the main USPs of the MG Hector is its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Loaded with MG's i-Smart connected car technology and with the help of an on-board SIM card, this system offers a number of connected-car features which none of Hector's segment rivals offer.