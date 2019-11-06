Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Kia Seltos in list of top 10 selling models

For the first time in almost a decade, only one model of Hyundai Motor India (i20) featured on the list of top 10 passenger vehicles sold in October 2019, against the usual average of three models, on a list which is largely dominated by Maruti Suzuki for over 20 years. The country’s largest carmaker bagged eight places, with the mini car S-Presso entering the list within a month of its launch as sales crossed over 10,000 units in October.

Till September, Hyundai's hatchback Grand i10 and compact SUV Venue were also on the list with sales averaging around 9,000 units and 8,000, respectively. However, these two models were ousted by S-Presso and new entrant Kia Motors’ Seltos compact SUV, which found 13,000 customers. According to numbers sourced by the companies, the top five slots were occupied by Maruti with models like Dzire, Swift, Alto, Baleno and WagonR. The sixth position was bagged by Hyundai's i20 with sales at 13,915 units, the highest ever monthly volumes for the model. While the seventh place was taken by Kia Seltos at 12,850 units, the remaining three slots were captured by Maruti’s other models such as WagonR, S-Presso (8th), Vitara Brezza and Eeco.

Maruti Suzuki executive director for marketing & sales Shashank Srivastava said the S-Presso was launched to suit the demand of the entry-level customers. “Poised to meet the aspirations of young Indian customers, we have received a good response in the first month itself,” Srivastava told FE.

Maruti models featured on the 10 best-selling passenger vehicles list during most months till February 2019 while Hyundai bagged the remaining. Hyundai’s Grand i10, which has been on the top 10 list for many years, did not feature on the list in May but managed a comeback after the company launched the new generation of the model in August.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India, with a combined market share of around 68%, have ruled the top 10 spots during most months in the past one year even though the companies have been reporting negative wholesales. This is the first time in seven months when a third automaker (Kia Motors) entered the list.

A spokesperson for Kia Motors India said since its launch in August 2019, it had sold 26,840 units of Seltos in less than 70 days. “With just a single product in the market, the company became the fifth largest auto manufacturer,” the spokesperson said.