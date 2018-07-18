Number plates will soon be compulsory for cars of President, Vice-President, Governor, LG: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled today that the official vehicles of India’s top constitutional authorities like the President, Vice President, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will now have to be registered with the authorities. All such vehicles will now be required to clearly display their registration number plates. So far, the cars of the President, VP and other constitutional authorities did not bear a number plate, and instead had the state emblem of India in place.

Placing of number plates on state cars is said to be a way of eradicating VVIP culture in India, and is the second such move in two years by the Modi government - the first being the ban on sporting a red beacon on such cars. The existing protocol requires the vehicles used by the ministry of external affairs to transport foreign dignitaries to sport the state emblem of India.

In a petition filed at the Delhi High Court, it was pointed out that not having a number plate is a violation of Section 41(6) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. And now, the Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of these cars having to display their registration numbers.

The petition was filed by activist group Nyayabhoomi in the Delhi High Court. The group also insisted that the transport authorities and police must take action against these vehicles for violating the provisions of the MV Act.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in January 2 memo to Sanjay Kothari, secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, the Union road transport and highways ministry says: “In light of the provisions contained in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is requested that it may be ensured that all the vehicles of the Rashtrapati Bhawan also display the registration mark as per the rules.”