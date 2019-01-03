Now wait more than four months for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga! What makes this compact 7-seater a big hit!

The all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently commands a waiting period of 16 weeks. Dealer sources of Express Drives have recently conveyed this information and also stated that the company's MPV has been receiving an overwhelming response from the customers in India. With that being said, the Ertiga commands a waiting period more than its closest rival - Mahindra Marazzo. The Mahindra MPV currently has a waiting period of six to eight weeks. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ertiga is being offered with a petrol and diesel engine options. While the former gets both manual and automatic transmission options, the latter is available with a manual gearbox only. Both engines get mild hybrid technology for an enhanced fuel economy.

All thanks to the new design language, the new Ertiga now looks a lot better than the previous generation model. Also, the Maruti MPV gets more generous proportions and is roomier on the inside. The new Ertiga gets projector headlamps up front along with LED tail lamps that not only serve the purpose better but also look premium and upmarket. The new generation model also packs in a lot of interesting features like a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, roof mounted AC vents and more. Furthermore, the wooden inserts on the dashboard offer a premium feel to the occupants. The boot capacity offered by the MPV is 209 litres and with the second row folded, it increases to 809 litres.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been generating constant customer interest even before the launch. In just a month of its launch, the new Ertiga received over 23,000 bookings. Out of this, 10,000 bookings were made in just a week of the MPV's launch in India. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga undercuts the pricing of its two competitors namely Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta and that is one of the prime reasons behind its selling prowess. While the Mahindra Marazzo is currently priced at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, the Toyota Innova Crysta can be yours for Rs 14.83 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!