Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

As a part of the introductory offer under the recently announced Ola-PhonePe partnership, the customers can avail up to Rs 200 in the form of cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe. Some other benefits listed here.

By:Updated: Jul 07, 2020 5:59 PM

Ola has recently announced its association with PhonePe that happens to be one of India’s leading payment platforms. With the partnership, Ola users can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. The company says that this feature has currently rolled out on Android and will shortly be available on iOS too. It is believed that this partnership will also enable PhonePe to offer its services to the millions of customers on the Ola platform, thereby reaching a wider audience. Customers can use all of PhonePe’s payment instruments including the PhonePe wallet and UPI to make payments. The association believes that this combined scale and capabilities of Ola and PhonePe will play a key role in further fueling the adoption of digital payment solutions for the mobility industry. Moreover, as a part of the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 200 in the form of cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola said that as we navigate through the pandemic, a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions has been noticed. He adds that with commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, Ola wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences. Subramanian added that as PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, Ola is excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable the company to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India.

On the other hand, Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe said that facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. He says that PhonePe is excited to partner with Ola, India’s leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for its customers. He believes that this partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem.

