Now truck driver fined Rs 59,000 in Gurugram for breaking rules! Here’s why

A truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 59,000 by Gurugram police for multiple traffic offences. The list which swelled to 10 violations includes offences such a driving without a licence, without vehicle registration, disobeying traffic signal among others. This, however, is not a standalone instance where the Gurugram police have imposed a hefty fine after the implementation of the new provisions under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019. A two-wheeler rider was fined Rs 23,000, similarly, another motorist was issued a challan of Rs 24,000. An auto driver was issued a challan of Rs 32,500 in lieu of offences committed.

The revised fines for traffic violations are quite hefty and has every across India on their toes. The amendments not only take citizens but the authorities under their ambit as well. According to section 210-B of the (Motor Vehicle Amendment) Act 2019, authorities which are responsible for imposing the new provisions, if found breaking the rules shall be liable for 200 per cent of penalty stipulated for the offence.

Though most of the challans issued under the new regulations have been for disobeying traffic rules, the majority of them have also been issued for drivers not carrying the required documents. When stopped by traffic police personnel, it is required that the person presents all the valid documents. However, it is not mandatory that these should be presented in physical form. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notice stating that documents stored in the Digilocker or mParivahan app can also be shown to the authorities when required.

Hefty fines should result in road users obeying traffic rules and hence improve conditions on Indian roads. Express Drives requests its readers to always follow traffic rules to ensure your, as well as the safety of other road users.