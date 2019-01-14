Now transform any helmet into a smart one with rear view, navigation display with this device

Last year's Consumers Electronic Show saw helmet tech that got visitors pretty excited. The Skully was unveiled with HUD (head up display) for details like turn-by-turn navigation, a rear-view camera, voice command and more. While this helmet would cost a bomb (at $1,899 or roughly Rs 1.3 lakh it is a bog bomb, another startup called Whyre has come up with something that wouldn't. The Singapore-based startup unveiled the Argon Transform at CES 2019. So, what is Argon Transform?

For starters, the device can work with any helmet on sale currently (full-face helmets, of course). Argon Transform uses a dual-camera augmented reality solution. Simply stick the rear camera at the back of the helmet and the augmented vision system on the front.

Argon Transform uses a 180-degree rear camera to help eliminate blind spots.

It also gets a remote button that can be set up on the handlebar of the motorcycle to control what is displayed on the visor. Once the setup is done, connect a smartphone with Argon Transform and it's good to go.

Argon Transform comes with a built-in GPS that helps display navigational instructions on the visor and hence the rider never has to look down on their phone. Whyre will also be launching a simpler version of the device which uses arrows and numbers for navigation.

Other features include music playback, a 180-degree rear camera to help eliminate blind spots, black box recording, and an ability to create photo logs for touring mode that lets the front camera automatically take pictures.

The Argon Transform has a planned crowdfunding launch sometime in March and will have expected retail pricing of $680 (or approximately Rs 48,000).