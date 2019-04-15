Now take your motorcycle/car to an F1 race track for less than Rs 3,000! BIC time trials open

We've got great news that will help you make a brilliant plan for this Sunday, and if you've already got plans for this weekend - drop them. BIC Time Trial is back, which means you can take your car or motorcycle to the Buddh International Circuit for a track day. So, no speed limits, no traffic signals, and no kids running into the road. All that horsepower that sits idle on public roads can be used on Sunday on the Formula 1 race track.
Registration fee for cars and motorcycles:
Car Session - 30 Minutes - Rs 6500
Bike Session (upto 400 cc) - 20 Minutes - Rs 2750
Super Car Session - 30 Minutes - Rs 9500
Superbike Session - 20 Minutes - Rs 3900
Volkswagen Polo - 15 Minutes - Rs 7500
Volkswagen Vento - 15 Minutes - Rs 10000
BIC will conduct vehicle scrutiny at the beginning of each session. Customers can be accompanied by a guest or a co-passenger in a car and can hire a photographer for an additional sum. The last date of registration is 19th April.
There are four sessions available for bikes under 400cc & superbikes. However, all bikes will go under the scrutiny process before being allowed on the track where the general condition of the bike will be checked.
All riders will be required to be in full armoured body suits, armoured shoes, and a full-faced Snell or DOT certified helmet with a D ring. (Indian certification helmets will not be allowed). All drivers must wear full closed shoes and helmets (also available on rent from BIC).
