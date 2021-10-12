Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Volkswagen has included the new Taigun SUV in its subscription model. Here’s how you can subscribe to one.

Volkswagen introduced its subscribe-to-own model for its range of vehicles in the Indian market recently. It included the Polo, Vento, and the T-Roc models. Now, the German automaker has introduced the new Taigun SUV with the same. Through this subscription model, Volkswagen will offer the Taigun Dynamic Line and the GT Plus model from the Performance Line. This scheme will be available to customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. These locations are Phase 1 of the brand’s plans to offer its subscription model. The automaker is said to be looking to offer the scheme at more locations in a phased manner.

Volkswagen confirms that the vehicles will be offered through the subscription package will carry white number plates.

Through the subscription model, customers can lease a new Volkswagen Taigun for a monthly rental of, as little as, Rs 28,000 at the lowest point. This amount would include financing, maintenance, and insurance supported by OAIS (ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.).

Customers will be able to choose subscription tenures between periods of 24, 36, and 48 months. Furthermore, it will be offered with 100% on-road financing, periodic maintenance and insurance cover. Customers will also have the option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With a core objective of being accessible to customers, we, at Volkswagen have worked towards our omni-channel mobility offering. The aim is to provide customers the choice of their preferred ownership model that suits their lifestyle and comfort.”

Currently, 30 Volkswagen outlets across the seven locations would be offering the subscription plan for the Taigun. The subscription model for the Taigun SUV has been made available as of October 1, 2021.

