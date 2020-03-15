Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

True Value certified cars undergo a total of 376 check points and come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.

Maruti Suzuki’s Pre-Owned car network ‘True Value’ has announced a new facility for the customers in which car owners can sell their cars sitting in the comfort of their homes. The company said that the latest introduction by the brand targets at facilitating True Value’s motto of being a trusted one-stop destination for buying and selling pre-owned cars. Maruti Suzuki True Value network currently has nearly 570 brick and mortar showrooms in over 280 cities.

With the True Value network, the company has sold over 4 lakh cars in FY 2019-20 with a sales growth of 3.7%. True Value uses intelligent digital interfaces to evaluate and certify the cars and the information generated from these processes helps the customer to know a car better. True Value certified cars undergo a total of 376 check points and hence fulfill the defined parameters. True Value certified cars come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.

Commenting on this, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that at True Value, Maruti Suzuki’s focus is to offer a holistic, reliable and hasslefree pre-owned car buying and selling experience to the customers. He also added that with the purpose of advancing the brand’s reach and ensuring a transparent process, the company is delighted to introduce the ‘Vehicle Buying’ facility at True Value through which the customers can get their cars evaluated digitally at their home.

The artificial intelligence-based pricing system will ensure transparency and allow them the comfort of receiving quick payment for their car. The company is confident that this will make the car selling process more convenient without going through the hassles of finding genuine buyers, document transfer and payment receipt. He further added that Maruti Suzuki True Value offers seamless online to offline Pre-Owned car buying experience.

