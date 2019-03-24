Now Retune your car with Smartphone App: Boosts Fiesta STs from 197 to 222hp,How it works!

Smartphones are really useful, us millennial types would probably survive an entire day without water or food, but take away our cell phones and 3 out of 5 won’t even get out of bed. That leaves us motor-head millennials at a strange impasse because there aren’t any cellphone apps that can tune our car. That is up until now, there’s a tuning firm out there of some repute called Mountune who claim that now you can do exactly that. Their first project of course target the Ford Fiesta ST. The app (along with some minor tunes) boosts the output of the Fiesta from 197 hp to 222hp and even changes the way the car delivers the torque it has on tap. The Ford Fiesta in stock trim makes 290 Nm at 1600 rpm, gets boosted to 340 Nm which kicks in lower to ensure that the Ford snaps off the line like a stabbed rat!

According to Mountune the m225 package, allows the Fiesta hot-hatch to it from the 0 to the 100 kmph mark in 5.5 seconds, almost half a second quicker. All with just an app, and a high intake air intake which at best could be attributed to 3% of the increase in power. The rest comes thanks to Mountune SMARTflash system, which combines a smartphone app with a Bluetooth receiver in the car OBD II port to allow the driver to hot-swap maps using just his cellphone.

Now before you ask, neither the Fiesta ST nor the Mountune App is available in India. Stay with me though, since the Ford Fiesta ST uses the same motor as the Figo’s 1.5-litre petrol mill with an additional turbocharger and a remap. Grease monkeys in the audience will get what I am hinting at. Aside from which the technology itself seems relatively accessible, a Bluetooth receiver and an app could always be made and developed in India. Meaning that getting the full power of your motor can be just a tap on a phone screen away. Meaning that you now, order food, send flowers, buy the groceries and tune your car all without having to open a laptop.