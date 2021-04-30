Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Hype recently added 1,000 luxury cars to its fleet and with this, it now has 14,000+ vehicles with over 6,000 luxury and 8,000 premium cars.

Hype Luxury Mobility Rentals has expanded its services to multiple cities across India. The company currently has a presence in 19 Indian cities namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and Pondicherry. In the year 2017, when Hype first started its operations, it had launched its services across seven cities in India and the brand claims that it is now growing at a 300-400 percent month-on-month rate. After entering the key metros and Tier-I cities in India, Hype is now focussing on Tier-II cities and is looking forward to serving customers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ranchi, and Baroda within the year 2021.

In addition, the company looks really optimistic and is aiming at 300% growth by the fiscal year 2024. Hype recently added 1,000 luxury cars to its fleet and with this, it now has 14,000+ vehicles with over 6,000 luxury and 8,000 premium cars. Hype says that there has been an increase of 3 to 4 times in bookings that has led the organization to double its fleet size. Hype says that in luxury car renting, people prefer self-drive to chauffeur-driven with a ratio of 60:40.

The most preferred luxury car brand in Bangalore is Mercedes-Benz, followed by BMW, which is the general trend in South India and Mumbai. On the other hand, in North and East India, the demand for renting Audi is high. Self-drive cars at Hype start at Rs 6,999 per day with the Toyota Innova Crysta. Also, Hype has some of the most premium brands in its fleet like Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Jaguar, and many more.

Speaking on Hype’s expansion plans, Raghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO, Hype Luxury Mobility said that since August 2000, there has been a sudden spike, which is four to five times increase in the number of tourists renting their luxury cars. He adds that the demand from different regions in India, drove Hype to expand operations in other cities as well.

