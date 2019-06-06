Now port your car registration number just like mobile networks!

Similar to other regions like Delhi, Chandigarh and Maharashtra, the transport department in Uttar Pradesh has now approved a vehicle registration portability scheme. This will allow people to retain their old vehicle’s number even after the vehicle has been sold or scrapped.

A Hindustan Times report claims that the system will soon be in place and will work in the same manner as the telecom industry where users or subscribers can port mobile numbers from one service provider to another and is also allowed to retain the older number.

Once the system is officially in place, one can register their new vehicle on the old number which is already in their name, and the older vehicle which has either been sold will be provided with a new number unless the vehicle has been scrapped. The vehicle registration number portability will be available to all types of vehicles and can also be transferred from one category to another as well. For example, the number originally used on a scooter or a motorcycle can be transferred to a car and vice-versa. However, it is still unclear whether the entire registration number will remain identical or will the section of the number which signifies the category of the vehicle will change or not. This will only be offered to non-transport and privately owned vehicles. The specifics of the new regulations are yet to be finalised.

There has been no official statement by the governing body regarding the costs of porting vehicle registrations in Uttar Pradesh. However, it is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 50,000 for cars and for crossing over to a different category of vehicle.

This new rule is said to not require the owner to retain the number for a specified amount of time or require the owner to scrap the older vehicle before porting it to a new vehicle or have a limit to how many times one can port a number in a lifetime. The new regulations are said to build on the older one proposed by the previous government over a year ago. At the time, the proposed regulations were inflexible and unfeasible as they had way too many preconditions. The new rules are expected to be designed to try and ease them out and make it more efficient and practical to implement.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times