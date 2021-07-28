Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Porsche India is offering customers of its models the choice of more individualisation and customisation with its bespoke customised colour cars.

India's first Mamba Green Panamera

Porsche India has brought along some extra customisation and personalisation options for its customers. Indian customers can now personalise the exterior and interior colour options of their Porsche to their choice. Till now, customers were restricted to exterior paint and interior trim combinations. Now, Porsche will offer cars in unique and individualised combinations as well in the Indian market. Porsche states that it recently delivered a new 911 Carrera S in Lava Orange in Chandigarh. A Racing Yellow with red interior 911 Carrera S Cabriolet was delivered in Delhi. Additionally, a new 911 in GT Silver Metallic is expected to reach its owner in Ahmedabad soon.

Porsche India claims that the individual colours are specially curated and extensively customised. They go “above and beyond the standard hues offered”.

India’s first Lava Orange Porsche 911 Carrera S delivered in Chandigarh

This year alone, Porsche India states that it has delivered 20 unique coloured cars. Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India says; “With colour palettes playing a huge role in customisation, we would like to continue the trend and help make each car as individual as our customers themselves.”

The German sportscar maker says that the new customised colours are not limited to just the 911. But its four-door range including the Panamera and Cayenne range as well. Porsche is gearing up to deliver India’s first Mamba Green Panamera, Carmine Red Cayenne Coupe and Cashmere Beige Cayenne. Whether the same option will be available to 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster and Macan customers have not been confirmed as yet.

