Now no need to visit bank branch for car financing: Hyundai, HDFC Bank tie up offers these benefits!

Under the partnership between Hyundai and HDFC Bank, the customer can opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete the life goals of buying their Favourite Hyundai car. Moreover, the integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ offers convenience to the customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/ Branch.

By:Published: June 19, 2020 10:02 PM

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has recently announced its partnership with HDFC Bank to offer industry-first online auto retail financing solutions to the customers on India’s only end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’. Under the said venture, Hyundai will be offering its customers customised car financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on the ‘Click to Buy’ online car buying platform. Moreover, the customer can also opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete the life goals of buying their Favourite Hyundai car. The company says that the integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ adds comfort to the customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/ Branch in order to avail loans.

Speaking on the partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said that keeping the brand’s promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, the partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. He added that since the launch of Click to Buy, the company has received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and has recorded 17,000+ registrations in just two months.

On the other hand, speaking on the alliance, Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank said that the partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with the brand’s belief that a digital eco-system needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment. He also said that an eco-system that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes. At the core of the company’s digital strategy is Analytics and APIs. Analytics helps the brand understand the customers better and give them customized product offerings and services. While APIs enables the company to create a seamless connect between various stake-holders keeping the customer at the centre.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

Tata Motors extends financial support to truck drivers: Low EMIs, loan restructuring and more

Tata Motors extends financial support to truck drivers: Low EMIs, loan restructuring and more