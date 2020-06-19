Now no need to visit bank branch for car financing: Hyundai, HDFC Bank tie up offers these benefits!

Under the partnership between Hyundai and HDFC Bank, the customer can opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete the life goals of buying their Favourite Hyundai car. Moreover, the integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ offers convenience to the customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/ Branch.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has recently announced its partnership with HDFC Bank to offer industry-first online auto retail financing solutions to the customers on India’s only end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’. Under the said venture, Hyundai will be offering its customers customised car financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on the ‘Click to Buy’ online car buying platform. Moreover, the customer can also opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete the life goals of buying their Favourite Hyundai car. The company says that the integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ adds comfort to the customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/ Branch in order to avail loans.

Speaking on the partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said that keeping the brand’s promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, the partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. He added that since the launch of Click to Buy, the company has received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and has recorded 17,000+ registrations in just two months.

On the other hand, speaking on the alliance, Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank said that the partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with the brand’s belief that a digital eco-system needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment. He also said that an eco-system that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes. At the core of the company’s digital strategy is Analytics and APIs. Analytics helps the brand understand the customers better and give them customized product offerings and services. While APIs enables the company to create a seamless connect between various stake-holders keeping the customer at the centre.

