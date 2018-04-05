Now Netflix style car subscription service: Drive a new BMW every day

Auto enthusiasts especially BMW lovers will soon be able to subscribe to a Netflix like service named Access started by BMW. The German automaker has started a new members-only program (Access) currently in Nashville, Tennessee under which members will get unlimited access to the entire fleet of BW cars at a pre-determined monthly fee. Currently this a pilot program and if successful will see a global implementation. “It’s a very small pilot; just enough to get our feet wet and see what happens,” a BMW spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Access by BMW is accessed by using a smartphone mobile app that is available both for Android and Apple devices. The process of requesting a car is as simple as booking a taxi through Uber app. Currently, the fleet in this subscription-based service includes the likes of BMW 4 Series, 5 Series and also SUVs like X2 and X5. BMW's plug-in hybrid models like the 530e iPerformanceis also available at an additional cost. BMW Access will also its members to drive its 'M' badged performance cars including the BMW M5, the M6, the X5 M, and the X6 M. The company also confirms it will add more models to the Access platform later and soon MINI cars might also join the fleet.

BMW's i models including the i3 and i8 are currently not included in this subscription-based car swapping service by BMW.

“Subscription-based services are of emerging interest for our customers, and we’re excited to be offering a mobility service to meet their individual and evolving needs,” said Ian Smith, the CEO of BMW Group Financial Services. “With Access by BMW, our members will enjoy the freedom of personal mobility,” he added.

Once the request of a car is placed on the mobile app, BMW will deliver the car at the given place and time. Every car comes with a full tank of fuel. Currently, there is no limit on how many times a member changes the car per month. Prices range from $2000 to $4000 a month depending on the model and tier selected. The cost includes membership fee, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

BMW dealers are also involved in this new pilot project and are responsible to deliver and maintain the cars. Earlier other luxury automakers including Porsche and Cadillac introduced a similar service called Porsche Passport and Book by Cadillac respectively. Volvo Cars also have similar service called Care by Volvo.