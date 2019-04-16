Now lease/rent Volkswagen cars in India with ease as 10 new Corporate Business Centres to open

Volkswagen recently announced the expansion of its Corporate Business Centre (CBC) programme in India. The company said in a press statement that with a focus on strengthening its corporate fleet business, the company will be introducing 10 CBC units across its network in India in the next three months. Volkswagen says that introduced first as a pilot with EVM Motors in Kochi, the decent response received from corporate customers has led to its expansion at Ramani Motors in Coimbatore. Over the period of next three months, this will be followed to markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Punjab, Kolkata, Hyderabad and more.

The Corporate Business Centre comprises of a dedicated team providing curated services to all kinds of businesses across sectors including leasing & rent-a-car solution providers, MSME’s, CSD & GeM, professionals, corporates and more. A wide range of cars suitable for businesses/professionals will be present at the corporate centres to choose from. Volkswagen said in a press statement that the Corporate Business Centre will have multiple highlights. There will be a dedicated relationship manager at the dealership. The company also added that there will be professional evaluation through Mobile App & Special trade-in offer. Customers will also get complementary pick-up and drop along with Service value packs (SVP) at reasonable rates. Furthermore, the customers will also be getting customized retail finance products from Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS). Assured Buy Back option and exclusive privileges on Loyalty offer will also be provided.

Commenting on this occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that the corporate Business Centre (CBC) is a key pillar in Volkswagen’s India strategy. With a range of German engineered cars, the company aims to make it the fastest growing Corporate fleet business in India. Through the CBC programme, the brand will offer enhanced accessibility, affordability, value-for-money and a holistic experience that our corporate customers look for in a Volkswagen.

