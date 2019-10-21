Now kick to open the boot of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with the new Auto Trunk Opener

Maruti Suzuki has today officially launched auto truck opener as an official accessory. This new comfort feature will be available on its C-segment sedan Ciaz. To enable this feature, one has to simply extend his/her foot beneath the rear bumper of the car. Upon detection of the same, the system automatically opens the boot. This feature is very helpful in cases when you have both of your hands full of luggage or is carrying any other items and cannot open the boot by pressing the button on the key fob.

The auto trunk opener will be available at a price of Rs 3,390. At the moment, it will exclusively be available with the Ciaz. This makes this sedan the only one in its segment to offer this feature, albeit as an optional accessory. The Ciaz currently competes with the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the Toyota Yaris.

Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz falls in-between Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit good for 103 hp along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit good for 95 hp along with 225 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine comes paired to a mild-hybrid system as standard. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the petrol engine and a 6-speed manual for the diesel engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz recently recieved a mid-life facelift. With this, it received the new 1.5-litre petrol engine. In addition to this, this C-segment sedan also underwent some minor cosmetic updates as well.