Now Indian Oil will deliver Fuel right to your doorstep: All you need to know!

The Indian Oil Corporation has just introduced a great way to get fuel delivered to you with ever leaving the comfort of your home. The Petroleum giant will begin deliveries with immediate effect through mobile dispensers which is a first of its kind in India. Each delivery vehicle is capable.of carrying up to 6000 litres of petrol or diesel (depending on your needs) and uses a mobile nozzle for fueling the vehicles. The first vehicle has already been flagged off from an Indian Oil Petrol pump Kolathur, Chennai. At present however, the delivery truck will only go to non-commercial buyers with those requiring barrells worth of Fuel still requiring to visit their nearest Fueling outlet to fill fuel in containers and barrels.

The unique initiative by Indian oil will ensure that customers in need of fuel on an emergency basis can avail of it at their doorstep with the new mobile delivery truck. The service which will be called the 'Fuel @ Doorstep' facility will ensure that end users get a hassle free supply of fuel on demand. One of the additional benefits of this service is the fact that users can avoid unneeded spillage of fuel, unsafe handling and pilferage thanks to the fact that the truck receives it's girl straight from the source and is operated by the company itself. The company has also provided a mobile app for customers to order their fuel, but have set the minimum order quantity to 200 litres going all the way up to 2500 litres. However for large quantities customers will require a PESO approved licence for storage.



Now in the current scenario only deals in large quantities if this venture is successful the Indian oil corporation might be motivated to bring the service to smaller quantities as well. Which could mean an end to troubles like running out of fuel on the way to work. Although we will have to wait and see for smaller quantities.