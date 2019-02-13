Now get your Maruti Suzuki car serviced at night with company’s Night Service

Maruti Suzuki has become the very first car manufacturer in India to offer to service at night. Called simply the Night Service, Maruti Suzuki owners can now save a lot of time by giving their car in for service during the night. In essence, Maruti Suzuki workshops will function 24X7. The night service also includes a lounge for waiting customers, and if you happen to send your car through a driver or you're Ola or Uber driver, there's a food box, an entertainment lounge and bunk beds as well. Besides this, Maruti will also provide car pick and drop service along with replacement cars if required.

Express Drives was invited to experience the Night Service at a Maruti service centre in Gurugram, Haryana. To know more about the new service, we got in a conversation with Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India.

The first thing that everyone's been wanting to know is how much extra will one have to pay for the Night Service and as it turns out, Banerjee explained that there are no additional charges whatsoever. The service bill will be similar to the one generated during a day service.

We further inquired over how Maruti aims to maintain service quality at par with day time service, to which Banerjee told us that all of Maruti staff has been trained extensively and works at a rotational basis for day and night. He further added that the staff's working during the Night Service is in line with the current labour laws in India.

The inception of the Night Service concept originates at the Gurugram service centre we visited, the location of which is such that it is surrounded by offices that operate around the clock. And hence, Maruti thought to open a chance for its customers around the area to get their cars serviced at night.

When Maruti Night Service was started, initially there were about 5-6 cars that came in for service at night. But now, the number has grown to 20-25 per night. Maruti expects the Night service to rake in good numbers in metropolitan and tier II cities which house the IT hubs of the country.

Maruti kick-started the Night Service about a year ago. Banerjee explained that the number of cars being serviced at night is currently small compared to the number of cars in the day time, however, Maruti is prepared to ramp up operations if demand increases.