Now get refund on Kia Carnival in 30 days if not satisfied! Conditions explained

This offer is available on all variants of the van. The scheme also covers 95 per cent of the purchase price of the Kia Carnival including registration, as well as insurance.

By:May 26, 2021 2:50 PM

Kia India has literally got the nation eating out of its hands. The three of its launches, the Kia Carnival, Seltos and Sonet are hit products. The Carnival, despite its size as well as the higher price tag was lapped up by individuals as well as the hotels. In a bit to enhance sales of the Kia Carnival, the company has come up with a new scheme for its private customers. Under its Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme, Kia India is allowing buyers to return the car within 30 days if they aren’t satisfied with it. This is available on all variants of the van. The scheme also covers 95 per cent of the purchase price of the vehicle including registration, as well as insurance. The conditions though include the fact that the owner should not have covered more than 1,500km with the new vehicle, all loans and hypothecation should be cleared before returning the car.

Moreover, there shouldn’t be any scratches or dings on the car and any insurance claims should have been settled before handing over the car. The financier should also hand over the NOC to Kia India. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, commented that the company recently introduced the new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. This new ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ will be the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritising their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further.

Also Read Kia Carnival review

There are three variants of the Kia Carnival on sale, in seven, eight and nine seat configurations. A lone 2.2-litre diesel engine and an automatic transmission too is on offer. There are no natural rivals to the Kia Carnival but it is often compared with the Toyota Innova Crysta.

