Now get Hyundai Creta, Verna, i20 without paying anything upfront! Hyundai, ALD Automotive India tie up

In the current scenario, where the concept of car leasing is still in an infant stage in India, Hyundai, country's second-largest carmaker has announced a tie-up with ALD Automotive for car leasing. Under this tie-up, the automaker will provide flexible leasing solutions which have been designed in order to provide an alternative to owning a car. These schemes will be aimed at salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium enterprises, corporates and public sector. In its first phase, Hyundai's leasing services will be available across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore in the first phase.

This leasing services will be available across the entire model line-up of Hyundai. The benefits of leasing to the customers include no upfront cost, no financial risk, efficient tax management, easy up-gradation and no maintenance and insurance hassles. The leased vehicle will be available for a minimum period of 2 years going up to 5 years depending on the city and model selected.

Speaking on the Hyundai’s lease offering S. J. Ha, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India said that the Indian automotive industry is at the cusp of transformation. He said that the company understands the needs of the evolving customers and are committed to making ‘Shared Mobility’ accessible. He further added that the vehicle leasing business is rapidly picking pace in India and offers great prospects and that the company is extremely happy with their collaboration with ALD Automotive as this tie-up will help the two companies leverage

their strengths to create Unique, Smart and Brilliant ownership experience for our customers.

In India, the car leasing business accounts for 1%. In comparison, in the developed markets, this figure stands around 45%. Hyundai is working on expanding its mobility services in major locations worldwide. The company says that it is committed to offering smarter value to customers to cope with the rapidly-shifting paradigm in the automotive industry.