Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company’s workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a 17-day nationwide sanitisation drive across all its workshops. With this drive, the company aims to promote the complete sanitisation of vehicles during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Under this, the customers can avail special incentives and offers on the sanitization of their Hyundai cars. The drive will start from 15th July and go on till 31st July. All Hyundai showrooms and workshops are adhering to the government guidelines that promote safety and hygiene amid the pandemic. The customers’ offers and benefits for the Hyundai Hygiene Drive include free 50 points general check-up and hi-touch points sanitization. Moreover, you can get complete interior smoke sanitization of your Hyundai car done at Rs 599. In addition to this, complete interior surface sanitization is also available at a starting price of Rs 999. An exterior dry wash is also a part of services offered under this drive and the same can be done at a price of Rs 340.

Watch our Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review:

The company says that its service facilities can also be experienced via 360° Digital & Contact-less Service. Amid the ongoing situation during which social distancing is the need of the hour, Hyundai is offering online service booking through the Hyundai Care App, Vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick & Drop from home or office and an online payment facility as well.

Speaking on the Hyundai Hygiene Drive, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service said at Hyundai, the company places its customers’ safety and hygiene on top priority. He adds that the Hyundai Hygiene Drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitization experience for the brand’s valued customers at various touch points for their complete peace of mind. He concluded his statement by saying that with 1,300+ service outlets, HMIL is committed to provide the most comprehensive and qualitative service.

