Now get driving license or RC delivered at your doorstep for just Rs 50! Here’s how

The Road Transport Office (RTO) of Delhi is working towards a new scheme by which a person requiring a new driving license or a registration certificate (RC) can recieve their documents without even having to leave the comfort of their home. According to a report in Times of India, applicants that are interested in the facility will have to call a helpline and apply for their documents, following which a “mobile-sahayak” will visit your home and help you fill out your application form. According to the RTO, the experience will be like approaching a help desk at the RTO, except for the fact that the help-desk will come directly to you.

Once basic documentation is taken care of the Sahayak will also help you apply for a date for your on-ground driving test. RTO officials say that although this process is already possible online, this mobile sahayak team will cater to the not-so-tech-savvy among us, and those without easy access to the internet. The only time the applicant will have to visit his local RTO will be to give their driving test. Once the test has been cleared, the applicant’s driving license will be delivered to their doorstep.

The RTO official who will visit your house to collect the documents will be provided with tablets and a mobile scanner, so as to scan and upload all the applicants documents right from where he is. All of this will be provided for a nominal fee of around Rs 50 per application, which is more than reasonable considering the extent of the service provided. While this is yet to be a functional service, the Delhi RTO is working to make it ready for use as soon as possible.

To further streamline the licensing process, the RTO has even announced that they will change the test taking protocol which worked on a first come first serve basis previously. This caused huge crowds to be stationed at the RTO from early hours on test days. To curb the crowd and streamline the process, the RTO will provide applicants a time slot between 8am and 2pm at which point the candidate can come in give the test and leave. Thereby exponentially reducing the crowds. These are both very positive steps towards a seamless application process, and we hope to see this new process underway sooner than later!

While some people might point out that the process being carried out at homes of people will lead to increased corruption, the result could actually be contrary. The tests for getting a driving license will still be conducted at RTO offices and as per recent guidelines the entire test will be monitored and recorded on camera, lowering the chances of human intervention and hence corruption too.