Now get 8-year / 2 lakh km warranty on Isuzu mu-X SUV: Why you need to hurry!

Isuzu Motor India is now offering an additional 3 years / 50,000 kms extended warranty on the powertrain for the mu-X SUV. This is in addition to the 5 years / 1,50,000 kms warranty along with Free Periodic Maintenance. This takes up the total warranty on the mu-X SUV to 8-year/2 lakh km. The company's 5 years comprehensive warranty with the mu-X was being offered under the '5ecure' package that was launched back in the year 2018. The condition for the warranty being, it applies to whichever of the two - distance covered and time comes earlier. The extended warranty scheme is available without any additional cost and the company believes that this will encourage many full-size SUV enthusiasts to go for the Isuzu mu-X. The company states that the free periodic maintenance for 5 years / 150,000 kms includes lubricants, PMS parts and other related labour costs under the ‘5ecure’ package.

However, this excludes wear & tear and accidental damage related repairs. The company has also clarified that the new package is transferrable. Available with immediate effect, the said offer is available till 31st December, 2019 only. For more details on the offer, we advise you to visit your nearest Isuzu dealership now. It has to be noted that the offer is valid on BS4 model only.

Also Read: Isuzu mu-X review: Still a great value for money, utility-focused SUV!

The company had earlier announced that in order to clear the existing stock and manage inventories, it will stop the production of BS4 models by the end of December 2019. Previously, the company said in a press statement that come BS6 transition and it will increase the prices of the BS6 compliant mu-X and D-Max V-Cross by Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. These figures are applicable to the ex-showroom prices of the vehicles. The price of the Isuzu mu-X SUV currently starts at Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom). All said and done, if you are planning to buy an Isuzu vehicle, now is the best time for you if you want to save some money.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!