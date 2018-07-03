Now exchange your Bitcoin with a classic Ford Mustang: Here’s how

We indeed live in a strange world, we like to spend our modern digital assets or cryptocurrency to buy old classical stuff to stay updated with the new trend. recreations. This is a perfect blend of old and the new, digital and classic stuff. US-based Classic Recreations, a company popular for rebuilding and upgrading classical vintage Ford Mustangs have now started to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option confirms a report of Digital Trends. The company also claims to be the first custom-car builder to accept cryptocurrencies.

Classic Recreations also further said that all types of cryptocurrency line Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Docademic are now accepted by the company. The company has further added an electronic wallet address associated with each cryptocurrency and has assured encryption software to protect the private data. Those interested in buying a classic Ford Mustang with Bitcoins can now transfer funds from their own electronic wallets to the appropriate Classic Recreations wallet.

In a report on Digital Trends, Jason Engel, the owner of Classic Recreations said that cryptocurrencies have come a long way and have now introduced itself as a legitimate currency in the many global markets. "The truck beauty of accepting cryptocurrency is the universal aspect of it which allows Classic Recreations to connect with consumers from anywhere in the world,” he added.

Class Recreations specializes in rebuilding cars and is giving vintage cars a classic touch even before days of the internet. For instance, the GT500CR 900S is an updated version of a 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang. The street-legal car is powered a 6998 cc V8 engine that makes 800 hp of power and an all-new suspension to handle this massive power. The least expensive model of this car is priced at Rs 1.02 crore. The company has also build brand-new versions of decades-old Ford Mustang models and some of it including 1969, 1970 Boss 429 and Mach 1 still remain among the most desirable muscle cars in the world.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will surely help companies to expand its global outreach and customer base.