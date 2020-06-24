Now earn from your Maruti Suzuki car purchase: Rewards program extended to online transactions

Customers from across the fold including Nexa, Arena and True Value stand to gain points for every transaction done at Maruti Suzuki outlets, while these can be redeemed for insurance, warranty and so on.

By:Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:50 AM

Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes best-selling model for 16th straight year, Clocked sale of 1.48 lakh units in 2019-20

Maruti Suzuki is out all guns blazing. India’s number one carmaker has now announced an extension of its rewards points to various other parameters associated with a car purchase. Customers who purchase an additional car now get rewarded more. Maruti has extended this program across all its verticals including Arena, True Value as well as Nexa. It must be noted that Nexa customers already had this benefit. Now, if a customer is going to purchase Maruti insurance, extended warranty, refer friends, buy accessories or even get a service done, he/she earns rewards points. These reward points can then be redeemed for future purchases. Customers will also be classified according to their points and these are divided into Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. There will also be separate badges just like one gets on a company’s FB page. This will help them get access to exclusive MSIL events.

If you’re an existing Nexa card customer, then the with this new Maruti Suzuki Rewards program these points will be converted. These converted points will hold the same value, customers will not be charged for the upgrade, but will now be called Maruti Suzuki Rewards points. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO of MSIL said that across all Maruti Suzuki outlets, these rewards program will be accepted. Customers can buy genuine Maruti Suzuki spare parts, enroll in driving schools or even get insurance renewed with these points.

The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program is linked to the customer’s mobile number and supports cardless transactions. One merely has to quote their registered cellphone number. A customer can enrol into this program by logging into MSIL’s website or NexaExperience.com, depending on which showroom they purchased their car from. Since this is also for the used car section, even second-hand car owners stand to benefit big time.

