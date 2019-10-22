Now, E-Trio will convert your Maruti Alto, Dzire to electric: Diesel commercial to electric kits launched

E-Trio is a Telangana-based start-up. The company which was started in 2016 is already converting petrol-fuelled Maruti Alto as well as Dzires. These vehicles, depending on the battery, can run up to 150km. However, E-Trio has now obtained a certification for electrification of commercial vehicles from ARAI and iCAT. E-Trio has successfully converted a Tata Ace as well as an Ashok Leyland Dost. The company has been doing pilot projects from the last six months on the same. Sathya Yalamanchili, the CEO of E-Trio says that they got a lot of requests from the commercial vehicle space.

Sathya says that with the certification, all these vehicles will also get registered at the local RTO. Leading logistics clients have approached E-Trio to get their vehicles fitted with electrification kits. The Tata Ace for example, can be fitted with a lead acid or Li-ion battery. If the commercial vehicle is going to pile on more kilometres in a day, then there are two options. Both these options are available only with a Li-ion battery pack. One is to put in a smaller battery and provide fast charging option. The second is swappable. For low range CVs, lead acid battery pack is preferred due to the cost effectiveness. Sathya elaborates that the cost per kilometre is less than a rupee while the electrified CVs can run up to 120km/charge and carry a load of one tonne. The electric kit will cost Rs 4 lakh. Customers can also opt for a lease on the kit or they can also get electric Tata Aces directly from E-Trio as well. The latter option is available only if the client agrees to a minimum of 50 units. E-Trio uses its in-house cooling technology and has a patent on it too. The battery packs too are made in-house and assembled at E-Trio's 60,000sq.ft factory.

E-Trio is ready to supply its battery as well as technical know-how to other companies. BharatMobi is E-Trio's B2C partner and will help the former reach out to a wider audience. As far as the aforementioned lease is concerned, it stands good for three years. The cost of the lease depends on the number of kilometres as well as if someone wants to get just the vehicle or include a driver along with it. Sathya elaborates that in Hyderabad, one of his clients pays him Rs 45,000 and this includes the cost of the driver too. Charging time of the vehicle is 4.3 hours using a normal 15V charger while the fast charging option can be done in 1.3 hours. The E-Trio team takes less than a day to do the conversion while the RTO as well as registration formalities too are taken care by them.

If you ask, why the Tata Ace and Maruti Dzire, then the answer lies in the fact that these two are the highest selling in the cab as well as transport sectors, respectively. Currently, E-Trio is in the process of getting certification for more than 15 vehicles, both commercial as well as for private users.