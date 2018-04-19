Taxi, auto drivers no longer require a commercial license: Here’s more

Bringing a taxi, three-wheeler, e-rickshaw or two-wheelers for the purpose of food delivery etc will be a little easier for individuals and merchants with a new government rule. Under the rule, drivers of these vehicles will no longer require a commercial licence and their private licences will be accepted legally for the same. However, the government has also said that it will be mandatory for truck, bus, other heavy commercial vehicle drivers to get commercial driving licences made. The Road Transport Ministry issued an advisory to the state governments to follow that Supreme Court order of July 2017.
Ministry officials have also said that since commercial licences are no longer mandatory for taxis, autos - it will, in turn, ensure increased employment opportunities to lakhs of drivers.
Getting a commercial driving licence had so far been a necessity for driving a transport vehicle, a process that had people waiting for one year. A commercial driving licence was obtained after the driver received his personal driving licence.
The ministry also hopes that the new order will also bring an end to a lot of corruption involved in obtaining transport or commercial licences. The ministry officials have also suggested that the states must also do away with issuing badges for those driving commercial vehicles.
While the decision comes as a relief to the auto and taxi drivers, there also fears that this will increase congestion on the roads since it'll be easier to bring a taxi or auto or e-rickshaw on the road. However, the ministry believes that more availability of such vehicles on the road will reduce dependence on private vehicles. According to a transport expert, one taxi replaces at least six private cars and an auto can replace over a dozen cars.ca
While the calculations are sound in theory, if one cab replaces six cars and one auto replaces 12, it will actually be good for our roads. But then, a fact remains that the average private car driver or two-wheeler rider is reluctant to resort to taking cabs because they turn out to be expensive on a daily basis.
- Apr 19, 2018 at 9:10 pmThis is the most regressive and ill-informed policy. We already have uneducated, unlicensed under 18ts on 2-wheelers who are riding and driving with total abandon. If a person is driving another - there is a greater responsibility towards safety, towards observations of rules etc. We are bringing on a calamity. This is absolutely Foolish. At the other end is the London Black Cab driver - he knows every address in London, the shortest route to that point and London Cabs are the most safe cabs in the world!! -Maybe a lesson PM can come back and teach his Transportation Minister!!!Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 9:09 pmIn our poverty based economy nothing apart from honest Law Enforcement will work out to reduce traffic jams. 1. Roads should be maintained Marked properly. 2.Eradicate street vendors Pakoda traders from foot paths, road sides. 3. No political meetings on walkways. 4 No parkings on City Road sides. 5. No vehicles should be sold to any one with out parking place at home. 6. Non Corrupt traffic officers City administrators which is impossible to find in Hindustan !Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 5:42 pmPlease let me know whether only commercial licenses are not needed or even the registration plates will be like a private car. Can I drive my personal car as a "for hire" vehicle?Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 1:09 pmRTO offices across the country are crowded every day by applicants of driving licences. Every one knows what happens there and how one gets a license. As a nation we have a target to bring every child to school and educate the at least up to 10th standard. Students can be issues driving licenses at the time of issue of their 10th board certificates. Driving training can be imparted to them during one year of 10th class. To be practical almost every 10th standard student ride mopeds and bikes. 18year limit for issue of DL has no practical relevance. So Government can seriously think of this. If successfully implemented, this will eliminate corruption from this count. Students passing bachelor’s degree should be issued four wheeler driving licences along with their passing out certificate. 50 aged persons should not be asked for driving licenses for riding gear less scooters keeping in view their sense of responsibility in the society and giving them relief from exploitation.Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 12:49 pmDriving a private car comes to Rs 4-5 per km. Sharing Cab comes at Rs 7-8 per km. Unless this is reduced to at least Rs 4 per km, situation wont improve.Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 12:28 pmGreat news.. This should make alternate public transport options cheaper in long term.Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 11:52 amFantastic decision of commercial license not required for driving taxi or rickshaw.Reply
- Apr 19, 2018 at 11:42 amA welcome move.. appreciated.Reply
