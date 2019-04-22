Now control the performance of your Hyundai electric vehicle through smartphone: Here’s how

The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has announced that they have developed a new smartphone-electric vehicle pairing based performance adjustment technology. The feature will allow users to customise seven primary functions of their electric vehicle through their smartphone app which is an industry first innovation. The technology will be offered on future Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The seven parameters of the vehicle that the smartphone app will enable you to customise include maximum torque output of the motor, ignition, acceleration and deceleration abilities, regenerative braking capacity, maximum speed limit, responsiveness, and energy use on climate control. While Hyundai has considered the fact that the electric vehicle in the future might also expand into the world of shared mobility or rental facilities, the new technology will allow drivers to use their custom settings in whichever electric vehicle they drive by downloading their profile from the server. The application provides optimized settings for a designated destination by analysing the remaining distance and electric energy requirement. It can also accommodate sportier driving by recommending tailored performance settings.

While a user’s custom setting could be shared online, and allow users to try out custom settings used by other drivers to find their perfect requirements and setups for their vehicle. Customers can also apply recommended settings by Hyundai based on the condition of roads, from country roads to the city centre or mountain ranges. However, to maintain user security and safety, Hyundai has integrated blockchain technology to prevent security issues while users upload and share their custom settings on the server. The system encrypts major performance parameters in a blockchain network by creating new data blocks and stores them in the distributed data storage system to block unauthorized manipulation.