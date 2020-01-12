Now buy the BS-VI Honda City petrol at an even lower price than the BS-IV model: Here is how

Honda introduced the BS-VI version of its popular City sedan in India last month. Deliveries too have started and there was a price increase of roughly Rs 20,000. Honda also confirmed that the diesel will be a BS-VI model before the norms kick in. It now seems that the Honda City BS-VI version is now being offered on a discount. On the BS-IV as well as BS-VI versions of the Honda City, the company is offering a discount of Rs 32,000. Not only this, Honda is also giving an additional Rs 30,000 off as exchange bonus. This though is applicable for the 2019 models. For the 2020 Honda City BS-VI, lower trims get a discount of Rs 25,000 while the top versions including automatics get a slightly higher Rs 27,000 off. Exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is on offer with the former while the latter has Rs 25,000 off.

The 2020 Honda City BS-VI doesn't get any changes to its power. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine still makes 119hp of power and 145Nm. A choice of 5-speed manual or CVT is being offered. With the former, Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl while the CVT gives a higher 18kmpl mileage. A diesel too is on offer - 1.5-litre, 100hp/200Nm. The claimed mileage is a lofty 25.6kmpl.

Honda also has an all-new City in other markets like Thailand. This model is based on a new platform and is slightly bigger than our City. It is expected to make its way down here next year. Honda might present the all-new City with a turbo petrol engine or a mild hybrid. There are new features on offer too. HCIL will likely price this car at a premium than the current vehicle that is on sale. The diesel might be discontinued as it might be too expensive given the scheme of things. The Honda City competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Hyundai Verna.