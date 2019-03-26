Now buy original Mahindra spare parts online: Here’s how and benefits explained

Mahindra Spares Business - a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group announced that Mahindra Genuine Spare Parts will now be available online on M2ALL.com that is the official Mahindra Group e-Store. The company said in a press statement that Mahindra passenger vehicle owners can now purchase genuine spare parts for their vehicle from 20 key cities in India. The company is also offering an option of door-step delivery. With this new offering, the customers will now be able to search for parts based on key words or part numbers and use specific filters that will simplify their search on the website. The portal consists of a picture catalogue of parts where product pages have all the necessary information including a brief description, part number, latest price along with vehicle and variant compatibility.

In addition to authentic products, the portal M2ALL.com also offers standard Mahindra Spares warranty policy. The company says that in order to attend customer queries, a dedicated back end support team is available 24x7 over chat, emails and phone calls. Mahindra further added that Spares Business channel partners have been on-boarded as sellers to provide a prompt supply of parts to the customers across India. About 1000+ commonly purchased parts in the aftermarket have been listed on the e-store and the same will be regularly updated on the basis of customer requirements.

Commenting on the M2ALL.com, Hemant Sikka, President, Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that at Mahindra, we are driven by customer centricity and continuously strive to give the best products and services to our customers. Easy and prompt availability of Mahindra Genuine spare parts is the key to curb the sale of counterfeit parts and ensure safety and optimal performance of our vehicles. He further added that he is confident that the easy availability of Mahindra Genuine spare parts online through M2LL.com will greatly enhance Mahindra customers’ satisfaction levels.