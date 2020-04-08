Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here’s how!

In the Hyundai 'Click to buy' online purchase process, the customer also has an option of a personalised assistant to assist him or her in case of any queries.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the pan India expansion of its ‘Click to Buy’ online sales platform. With the new platform, the company has integrated over 500 dealerships across the length and breadth of the country. Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ is a first-of-its-kind online car sales platform, all thanks to which customers can buy a car online without even have to visit a dealership. In January 2020, Hyundai had launched a ‘Click to Buy’ in a pilot phase with a few dealers of Delhi-NCR region and the same has now been extended across India. The company said that all its models including the all-new Creta and Verna are available on ‘Click to Buy’ website that serves as an additional sales channel for Hyundai Dealerships.

The said platform is connected in real-time with the Hyundai outlets dealerships across India for better convenience of the customers. With Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform, the customers can have a digital experience of car purchase. First, they need have to register themselves at the portal after which a customer can choose between the available Hyundai cars and variants along with configuring the vehicle of their choice in terms of selecting the exterior and interior colours. ‘Click to Buy’ also offers customers to choose from multiple financing options and existing bank customers that have pre-approved loan from their respective banks can also avail a fast loan approval.

Moreover, the customer will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of his or her vehicle. In case of any queries, a buyer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase process. Moreover, customers can decide their preferred delivery options including pick up of the vehicle from the selected dealer or getting the vehicle delivered to their doorstep. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

