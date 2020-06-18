Now buy a used Jeep Compass with 3 year warranty at attractive price: Here’s how!

Under the company's newly introduced SELECTEDforYOU pre-owned business, every used Jeep Compass will be certified only after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of past ownership, service records and extensive presale on-road testing. Moreover, a SELECTEDforYOU, certified Jeep Compass will be offered with 36 months / 60,000 kms warranty.

FCA India has announced the introduction of all-new certified pre-owned vehicle business that goes by the name ‘SELECTEDforYOU’. The company says that with around 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, the customers can now trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass. For this, they need to register on www.jeepselectedforyou.in. The SELECTEDforYOU business by the company is currently operational in 42 FCA dealerships across India and will be expanded to 65 by the month of August this year. Earlier, in 2019, FCA India introduced a pilot operation of SELECTEDforYOU in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will now be quickly ensuring a nationwide presence in a few weeks. SELECTEDforYOU accepts vehicles of any brand in trade for either a new, or pre-owned Jeep Compass. Every pre-owned Jeep Compass will be certified only after a 125-point inspection check, thorough verification of past ownership, service records and extensive presale on-road testing. A SELECTEDforYOU, certified Jeep Compass will be offered with a warranty of 36 months or 60,000 kms (whichever comes earlier), complemented by 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA).

Commenting on the launch of SELECTEDforYOU, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said that the Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. He further added that SELECTEDforYOU, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers. He also said that a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under SELECTEDforYOU, promises high quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as the company’s straight from the factory model. Datta says that the company is entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because it is gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.

