Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Jaguar Land Rover India has revamped its online platform for a more contactless service for its customers to buy new models and service their vehicles as India begins to come out of the coronavirus lockdown

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that it has enhanced its online buying platform for a contactless experience that customers can use to buy new models and also service their existing vehicles. Introduced in 2016, Jaguar’s “findmeacar.in” and Land Rover’s “findmeasuv.in” have been tweaked to cater to the modern customers’ vehicle purchasing needs in the post-COVID-19 era. Both portals already offered online purchase facilities, which have now been enhanced. The brand has also enhanced its offering with a new comprehensive after-sales service suite on its native official websites.

President & Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, Rohit Suri said: “Our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers. With our enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, we are now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment in which our customers can fully enjoy the Jaguar Land Rover experience. ”

The vehicle purchase platforms for the respective brands now get enhanced features and the navigation through the platform which has been made more user friendly. It offers a comparison feature, online chat and a click-to-call function to help the customer with their purchasing requirements. The customer will be offered the option of a readily available model from a nearby dealer inventory which can be delivered quickly or order a different model with more personalisation which would be delivered at a later date. Additionally, exchange offers for a customer’s existing vehicle are also available for trade-ins should the vehicle meet JLR India’s guidelines.

As for their after-sales service platform, customers can access that through the native brand website itself. A booking facility has been offered on the company’s official website where existing customers can choose a suitable date and time and workshop which is the most convenient for them. The customer will then receive an appointment confirmation email and will be offered the option of a contactless vehicle pick-up and drop facility. This will also allow the customer to be constantly updated about the progress of the service through photos and video via the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup link provided in the email. An electronic invoice will be generated, and the customer will have various options to pay the amount online and would have the vehicle dropped back to their doorstep.

Jaguar India’s current portfolio consists of the XE, XF, XJ, sedans with the F-Pace SUV and the F-Type sports car which was recently updated for the Indian market. Land Rover’s model range for the Indian market includes the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Discovery, Discovery Sport and the all-new Defender all of which are available to purchase and services through their respective online portals.

