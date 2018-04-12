Now book your Ford Freestyle on Amazon! Here’s how and from when you can do it

Ford Freestyle will be available for sale on Amazon India website on April 14. The sub-compact crossover is limited for this online sale to 100 units only. The sale of the Ford Freestyle on Amazon will start at 2 PM on the said date. The booking window will be open 24 hours. The Ford Freestyle can be purchased by visiting the URL www.amazon.in/freestyle and customers can pick their choice of variant, colour of the car and the engine option. After they are done making the required selections, the customers will have to pay Rs 10,000 as booking amount of the car. Customers can pay the amount through the payment options that have been listed on the Amazon India website and the payment can also be done via the Amazon mobile app.

Speaking on the Ford Freestyle online sale on Amazon, Rahul Gautam, Vice President Marketing, Ford India said, “Ford Freestyle has been designed for young, progressive, independent & free-spirited customers who love to stay connected. From everyday things to high value purchases like mobile phones, they are buying everything online,” said . “Through this partnership with Amazon, Ford is bringing an exclusive opportunity for such customers to own India’s first compact utility vehicle Ford Freestyle, from the convenience of their homes, offices or wherever they may be.”

The new Ford Freestyle gets power from an all-new 1.2 litre petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 95 bhp along with a peak torque of 120 Nm. Besides, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that produces 99 bhp of power along with 215 Nm of torque.

The new Free Freestyle comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen. The system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features of the new Ford Freestyle include a keyless entry, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control and push start. Price details of the new Ford Freestyle to be revealed in the coming days!