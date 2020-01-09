Now book test drive of Nissan Kicks online & get it at your doorstep, here’s how!

Nissan India has launched the 'Anywhere, Anytime test drive' campaign for its Kicks SUV. As the name suggests, the latest initiative lets customers schedule the test drive of the Kicks online as per their convenience. The said service will be available initially in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Nissan said in a press statement that the company in partnership with Orix will be bringing end-to-end support in order to enhance the overall customer experience right from test driving a vehicle without visiting the showroom to superior sales and after-sales experience.

A customer can schedule a test drive of Nissan Kicks SUV sitting at their home or office by logging on to the company's official India website. In order to get the test drive of the vehicle, the customer has to share the preferred time and venue. A customer can test drive the vehicle between 9 AM to 7 PM on of any day of the week. In order to schedule a test drive for a Nissan Kicks at your doorstep, a customer has to visit nissan.in

Speaking on the launch of the new initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said that Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exceptional sales and after-sales to its customers. He further added that this is yet another unique step from Nissan to make car buying more convenient by giving them the first experience of Nissan Kicks at their doorstep.

Nissan India recently announced the launch of the new XE diesel variant of the Kicks. The Kicks is available for sale in four diesel variants namely XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, with prices starting from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh. Moreover, the SUV is also available in two petrol variants – XL at Rs 9.55 lakh and the XV at Rs 10.95 lakh.

